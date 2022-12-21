Second industrial park to be built in Kazakh capital

It is planned to build a second industrial park in Astana city with an area of 433 hectares. Design work is currently underway. According to local officials, the park will be divided into 10 main clusters, including engineering, construction, wood processing, metallurgy, light, chemical and food industries, pharmaceutical production, information and communication technologies, as well as ready-to-use industrial premises. Over 150 investment projects are planned to be located there. In general, industrial parks represent an opportunity for the city to attract new foreign and national capital flows, as well as boost its export volume, gain access to new technologies and raise the employment rate of the population.