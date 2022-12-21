Construction of Central Asia’s largest road project nears completion

The Big Almaty Ring Road is planned to be commissioned in the second half of 2023. This was reported by the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Currently, all major works on the construction have been completed. Improvement and the toll system installation are under way. BAKAD is Central Asia’s largest road construction infrastructure project as part of public-private partnership. The route should become a key link in the ‘Western Europe - Western China’ transit corridor. It is worth noting that the high-speed track is going to be mainly six-lane, narrowing down to four lanes in some places. It will run through 14 settlements of the Almaty region.