The first Central Asian Media Forum continues its work in Astana city. Domestic and international experts are discussing the issues related to fostering cooperation in the field of information, as well as prospects and latest trends in the industry. Great emphasis is placed on the creative industries, their volume in the world economy amounts to over US$2 trillion per year. Central Asia also has growth potential in this field; particularly Kazakhstan intends to increase the creative industry contribution to the country's economy up to five percent by 2025. Apart from that, at today’s panel sessions, representatives of reputable international organizations, including the CICA and the Organization of Turkic States, have shared their vision for the further development of the region. It bears noting that the first Central Asian Media Forum held in the Kazakh capital is attended by over 100 invited speakers.

“The main conclusion made at our session is that the role of international organizations is increasing. Because they make it possible to find solutions and answers to the challenges of our time, as they are the key components and elements of international systems within which numerous issues can be tackled,” International Turkic Academy President Shahin Mustafayev said.