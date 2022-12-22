Kazakhstan starts accepting applications for scientific internships abroad

Kazakh researchers will be able to undergo scientific internship abroad. The country has started accepting applications for a competition, which will last until March 15, 2023. Documents are accepted from applicants with an invitation from one of the recommended foreign organizations, as well as those who have scientific outputs, for example, articles indexed in Kazakh and international scientific journals and databases. This was announced by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, which added that priority is given to engineering, natural, social, and humanitarian sciences, information and communication technologies, medicine, art, education, agriculture, national security, and defense. It bears noting that the state provides the opportunity to undertake paid internships abroad for 500 Kazakh citizens every year.