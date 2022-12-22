Kazakhstan improves its gender equality indicators

According to the World Economic Forum report, the country moved up 15 spots from 80th to 65th in the global ranking among 146 countries. The experts note that positive indicators have been achieved through the joint efforts of the State and civil society. But there is still room to grow. The current concept of family and gender policy until 2030 will make its contribution to the improvement. Over the next eight years, Kazakhstan plans to reduce the average wage gap to 21 percent and to increase the proportion of women in government to 30 percent. In terms of the overall equality index, Kazakhstan is ahead of Slovakia, Mongolia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Armenia. The country ranks fourth among the Central Asian States.