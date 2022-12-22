Kazakhstan approves Sustainable Development Goals 2023 action plan

The Sustainable Development Goals 2023 action plan has been approved in Kazakhstan. The introduction of these principles is aimed at improving the quality of life of Kazakh citizens and adopting the best international standards in all areas of the economy. That was announced by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the sixth meeting of the Coordinating Council on Sustainable Development Goals with representatives of the diplomatic corps, the UN and UNDP in Kazakhstan. Smailov instructed stakeholders to ensure proper and timely implementation of the plan next year. Foreign partners made a number of suggestions related to further development of the key areas of the socio-economic sphere during the meeting. The proposals will be taken into account in the further work of the Government, the Prime Minister noted.