Kazakh residents aged 50 and above eligible to take part in Silver Age project starting from 2023

The program provides employment opportunities for people of pre-retirement age. At present, Kazakh citizens over 58 years of age can find a job thanks to this project. Apart from that, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, starting next year, the period of participation will increase up to 36 months, so will wage subsidies of participants. The project enables people of pre-retirement age to get a job as a personal assistant and a social worker. It is planned to cover at least 15,000 people with employment promotion measures in the country each year.