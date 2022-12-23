Almaty to host World Rapid and Blitz Championships

According to the city’s Mayor's Office, 176 best players from 50 countries will be competing for the title of world chess champion from December 25 to 30. These are the reigning champions from Norway, the U.S., the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, China, France, Poland, India, Georgia, Iran, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, and the International Chess Federation. It bears noting that the tournament will be held under the auspices of FIDE. The total prize fund will be US$1 million.