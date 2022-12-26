Kazakhstan to resume preferential car loan program

Starting from January 2023, Kazakhstan will resume issuing preferential car loans. According to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, the number of accumulated funds under the two programmes will amount to about 13 billion tenge by the launch of the revolving mechanism. At least 1,300 car loans are planned to be disbursed for this amount. In the future, it is planned to distribute funds through the revolving mechanism monthly. The conditions under all the existing programmes will be unified starting from next year. The DBK will remain the sole operator of the funds, while the current one is the Industrial Development Fund. It bears noting that according to the program terms the interest rate is four percent, the loan amount should not exceed 10 million tenge, the repayment term is up to seven years without a down payment, and car value is up to 15 million tenge.