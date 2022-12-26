Kazakhstan to allow its residents to legalize right-hand drive cars

Kazakh citizens will be able to get a one-time legalization of foreign cars with a right-hand driving system, according to the Administrative Police Committee. This novelty is outlined in the amendments to the law on the implementation of certain instructions of the Head of State, which were considered in the Senate. The document also envisages other measures aimed at solving problems in many areas, such as transferring tax revenues to the local budget to increase the financial independence of the regions, as well as expanding the competitive environment, reducing corruption risks in public procurement and improving methods of the implementation of public-private partnership. However, the Kazakh senators returned the bill to the lower house of the Parliament for revision after making certain proposals.



“Following the instructions of the Head of State, it has been suggested to consider the possibility of the initial registration of right-hand drive cars imported before September 1, 2022. This will allow almost 20,000 Kazakh citizens to legalize their vehicles. Members of the Senate have removed some of the provisions that granted the authorized bodies unduly broad powers regarding access to banking and tax secrecy of residents. Overall, we believe that the adoption of the Law will have a positive effect on improving the well-being of the Kazakh people,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament.