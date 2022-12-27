7-20-25 housing mortgage program to be extended in Kazakhstan

The 7-20-25 housing mortgage program, which is popular among Kazakh residents, will continue. It is planned to allocate up to 100 billion tenge for its implementation in 2023. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the country’s National Bank in line with the instructions of the Head of State. The terms of the program remained virtually unchanged. They include the minimum amount of the down payment, the loan amount and term, the interest rate, as well as the maximum cost of purchased housing depending on the region. The borrower is eligible for one-time participation in the housing mortgage program. The amount of annual lending will depend on several factors, including the presence and development of market mortgage products. It bears noting that the given program was launched four years ago. Over 64,000 loans worth 852.2 billion tenge were issued during this period.