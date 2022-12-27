Kazakh government approves new Social Code

A Digital Family Map will be introduced in Kazakhstan. It is the first of five novelties of the new Social Code approved by the government. The country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova named the main provisions of the Code at the Government’s meeting. According to her, the personalized family database will be created based on data from all existing information systems of government agencies. It will operate in all regions of the country from the beginning of 2023. The system will ensure equal access for Kazakh citizens to state support measures. Also, it will allow determining medium-term and long-term goals and directions of the state's social policy.

“The Map will serve as an electronic notification tool. It will give information on the type of state support that families and its members are entitled to receive based on their social status and well-being level. Such notification will be sent to each family in the form of SMS text messages by the central government agency. The state support will be provided in a proactive format: the social benefits and social assistance will be assigned based on the data available in the information system,” Duissenova said.

The new Social Code also stipulates new approaches to ensuring the population's employment, including the introduction of a skills and competence certification system. It will eliminate obstacles in the form of work experience requirements for young people's employment. Duissenova said that experts studied international experience when developing the Code. In particular, the document is based on the structure of the European Code of Social Security.