Bolashak Scholarship awarded to 178 Kazakh citizens

178 Kazakh citizens have become Bolashak Scholarship recipients. They will now study Master's, PhD, and medical residency programs and will also be sent for internships to leading universities and production centers around the world. This decision was taken at a regular meeting of the National commission on personnel training abroad, chaired by State Counsellor Erlan Karin. Participants also discussed the reorientation of the Bolashak Programme according to the instruction given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thus, the vast majority of scholarship holders will be trained in engineering and technology.