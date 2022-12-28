UN Square to appear in Kazakh capital

The United Nations Square will appear in the Kazakh capital as proposed by the country's Foreign Ministry. This was supported by the members of the Astana maslikhat. The name of the international organization will be given to the alley located at the beginning of Alikhan Bokeikhanov Avenue. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this initiative is connected with the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Kazakhstan scheduled for March 2023. It was proposed to create the square in view of this important visit.