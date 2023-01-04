Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Constitutional Court judges

The Constitutional Court will become the basic foundation of the human rights protection system, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at a meeting with representatives of the state body. The Head of State stressed that the priority is to ensure full compliance of all laws and regulations with the country’s Constitution. Kazakh citizens are now able to directly appeal to the Constitutional Court with applications on the recognition of illegal norms, which, in their opinion, run counter to the principles of the Constitution. In addition, the Prosecutor General and the Commissioner for Human Rights are also eligible to apply. The Constitutional Court is comprised of top law experts and highly qualified lawyers. A corresponding legal framework has been developed.

“Today, Kazakhstan has taken a decisive step into a new era. The country is undergoing unprecedented political reforms. Currently, there are not many states in the world that carry out such large-scale and meaningful reforms. It is the fact recognized by the whole international community. Kazakhstan has rightly become a reformer country,” Tokayev added.