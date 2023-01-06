Kazakh yurt becomes widely popular in Europe

The ancient dwelling of nomads is becoming widely popular in Europe. Yurts are chosen for stylizing famous world fashion brand stores. Travellers and tourists consider the nomads’ portable house as a great place for rest and recreation, as well as for hosting various family and holiday celebrations. For example, a new Romanian hotel offers the houses made in the style of yurts instead of the usual apartments and rooms. The centrepiece there is the shanyrak. Through this circular opening at the top of the yurt, visitors can admire the starry night sky and watch floating clouds in the daytime.