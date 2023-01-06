Highways shut in some Kazakh regions amid bad weather conditions

Road services in Kazakhstan continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. 27 sections of highways of national significance remain closed in some regions. More than 500 vehicles are clearing the roads. The services keep rescuing people trapped in the snow. 220 cars stranded on the national roads were pulled out in the past 24 hours. More than 300 people, including adults and children, were rescued. In particular, over 90 people stuck on the road along the route of Turgen-Botan were evacuated. More than 30 people were rescued from a snow trap in the Karagandy region, where a driver went down a secondary road and got lost. He later called the QazAvtoJol call centre for help. Another 12 people were rescued from snow drifts in the East Kazakhstan region. All of them are Russian citizens with two children. Meanwhile, forecasters are predicting stormy weather in several regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days.