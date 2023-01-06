Kazakh airline passenger traffic hits record high in 2022

A record number of passengers were carried by air transport in Kazakhstan in 2022. During the January-November period, domestic carriers transported nearly 10 million people. According to preliminary data, the figure is expected to reach 10.8 million by the end of the year. Thus, passenger traffic increased by 15 percent compared to 2021. And it has grown by more than half since 2020. Overall, Kazakh airlines carried around seven million passengers on domestic routes and almost three million people on international routes.