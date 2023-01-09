Kazakhfilm studio produces more than 600 movies over years of independence

More than 600 films have been produced at the Kazakhfilm studio over the years of independence. These are short and feature length films, documentaries, and animated movies. Exactly 62 years ago, on January 9, Alma-Ata feature films and newsreels studio was renamed Kazakhfilm. Later in 1984, it was named after Shaken Aimanov, a prominent figure of national cinematography. Every year, the movies made at the studio take part in various programs of international film festivals.

“Today, it is impossible to imagine all the best achievements and victories of Kazakh art and culture without the Kazakhfilm studio. I believe this brand and this name are near and dear to many millions of viewers, and I am confident that today my colleagues will be able to continue these traditions and pass it on to the next generation. The succession of generations will certainly be an important link. This is called the cultural spiritual legacy of cinema,” said Sergei Azimov, Honored Figure of Kazakhstan.

It is worth noting that more than 200 films produced by the Kazakhfilm studio have won over 300 different prizes during the last 30 years. In the past year, 11 feature films, two short movies, one animated film, and one documentary took part in 27 international film festivals winning 20 prizes.