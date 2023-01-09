Kazakhstan imposes tougher penalties for vandalism

Kazakhstan is imposing tougher penalties for vandalism and damage to other people's property. This was announced at a weekly briefing at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the meeting, it was recalled that on January 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, as well as the Administrative Offences Code on increased responsibility for environmental violations and vandalism. These regulations shall enter into force 60 days after the first official publication of the document. The minimum fine for vandalism will now amount to 50 Monthly Calculation Indices or 172,000 tenge. The fine for intentional damage to other people's property will be four times higher and amount to 200 MCIs. The penalties for disorderly conduct, which includes obscene language in public places, insults and harassment of individuals, and desecration of buildings, constructions, housing units and public areas, along with the property in public transport or other public places, include fines of 20 MCIs or arrest for up to 30 days.