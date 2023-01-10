Kazakh capital to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe

Astana will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for Europe from October 24 to 26, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat stated. The session will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. It bears noting that the latter will become a key aspect of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO to promote the document at the level of the UN General Assembly.