Kazakhstan increases quota for admission of Kandas people in 2023

Kazakhstan has increased the quota for the admission of migrants and returnees, who are also called Kandas people. 8,652 ethnic Kazakhs who want to get back to their native land can receive the quota. This is 566 more people than last year. The allowance was distributed between the regions in accordance with the order of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. The majority of 932 quotas will be provided to those moving to the Pavlodar region. The rest is distributed among the North Kazakhstan, Kostanai, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Abai regions. All those who have received the quota will be given support. Thus, each family member will get the relocation grants of 70 MCIs. Also, rental and utility costs will be covered during the year. It will be between 15 and 30 MCIs for each family. The relevant department reminded that from 1991 to January 1, 2023, 1,107,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical homeland.