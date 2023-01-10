43-degree frosts forecast in Kazakhstan

Severe frosts have gripped the country. Forecasts say that, over the next three days, air temperature in most of Kazakhstan is expected to drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius, and in some regions as low as to minus 40 degrees Celsius due to the northern anticyclone, which brought cold Arctic air. It is predicted to keep moving, spreading to the southern regions of the country. Heavy precipitation is expected in the mountainous regions of the south and southeast of the country, Kazhydromet reports. To date, a storm warning has been announced in 10 regions of Kazakhstan. Bad weather is exacerbated by strong winds as high as 20 meters per second. Over 120 road sections across the country have been closed. The traffic of buses and cars powered by diesel engines was suspended, which is a necessary measure taken to avoid emergency situations on the highways, experts note. KazAutoZhol national operator urges motorists to avoid traveling long distances and to keep monitoring weather changes. It bears noting that due to the worsening weather conditions, schoolchildren and students of vocational education institutions in several regions of the country were transferred to distance learning.