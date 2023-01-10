January high school graduation exam kicks off in Kazakhstan

The January high school graduation examination kicked off in Kazakhstan. It will be held until February 10. About 125,000 applications have been submitted to take the test, according to the relevant ministry. Those students wishing to switch from creative educational programs to other areas of study are admitted to the examination. The exam is also open for those who seek to transfer to pedagogy majors on a paid basis, as well as high school graduates who are ready to enter a university on a fee-paying basis. Test takers have the right to choose the time, date, and place of the exam during registration. The format remains unchanged. There are a total of 120 questions with a maximum score of 140 points. Participants have four hours to complete the test. Children with special educational needs are given extra 40 minutes. Examinees are allowed to take only a pen, water, and chocolate to the test.