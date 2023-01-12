Applications open for Bolashak Scholarship Program in Kazakhstan

The application period for Bolashak international scholarship has started in Kazakhstan. It will be held in four stages. The first one will run until January 27. The second one will kick off on April 3, according to the Center for International Programs. The third stage period will last from June 5 to July 7, and the last one will be held from July 17 to September 15. Participants can submit their applications via the electronic government service eGov.kz. This year, a total of 395 scholarships have been allocated for Master’s degree and Medical Residency programs. Plus, there are 50 scholarships available for PhD studies and 110 for internships. The list of recommended universities includes 236 higher education institutions from 27 countries. The priority specialization list comprises 262 majors. It bears noting that applicants with an invitation from foreign universities are eligible to apply for the scholarship.