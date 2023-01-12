Kazakh Interior Ministry: Kazakhstan to start legalizing foreign cars from January 23

Kazakhstan will start legalizing imported foreign cars from January 23. To this end, a vehicle owner has to provide four documents, including an application, an identity card, a technical passport or a vehicle registration certificate, and a document confirming the ownership. This was stated by the Kazakh Interior Ministry at a Central Communications Service briefing. It was noted that the cars imported into the country before September 1, 2022 are subject to registration, they will also be exempt from recycling fees. The initial registration fee will amount to 200,000 tenge. Vehicle owners are also required to pay stamp duty for the registration certificate and license plate. Kazakh residents will be able to legalize foreign cars until July 1, 2023.