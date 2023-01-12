State Commission’s collection on Full Rehabilitation of Political Repressions Victims presented to K. Tokayev

Today, a 31-volume collection of documents of the State Commission for the Full Rehabilitation of Victims of Political Repressions has been presented to the Head of State. State Counsellor Erlan Karin reported on the commission’s work to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It’s worth pointing out that the State Commission is engaged in research activities. Its members, namely prominent scientists and experts, are involved in a large-scale work on the study of closed archives. Apart from that, they are working together with concerned government agencies to declassify departmental archives and provide materials for the rehabilitation of citizens. This year, the State Commission will keep working on digitizing archival documents and forming electronic funds.