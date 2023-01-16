The best musicians from Mongolia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Israel, and Estonia will demonstrate their skills and virtuoso playing in the Kazakh capital. They have come to Astana to take part in the Vienna Classics Festival. This unique project will last for the whole month. Masterpieces of the Classical Era will be performed by Kazakh and guest creative troupes on the stage of the Astana Opera Theatre. These are works by renowned composers such as Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven. The theater's symphony orchestra had the honor to open the series of concerts. It was conducted by Mongolian maestro Munkhbayar Erdenebaatar. The next concerts of the Vienna Classics Festival will take place in the capital on January 19, 25, and 31, as well as on February 7.

“I’m really glad entering ‘Astana Opera’. It is a whole difference. It is a big performance tonight. Mozart’s Overture, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and a violin concerto. There is a violin soloist Bagdat, you know, who is famous around the world. He is very good violinist and I am happy to be working with him,” said conductor from Mongolia, Munkhbayar Erdenebaatar.

“The festival’s idea was inspired by the light music of the great composers. Haydn’s works are known to be exalted and elegant, Mozart’s music is distinguished by its melodic beauty, and Beethoven's music is powerful. The program of the festival consists of five concerts featuring the performances of my young colleagues whom I met while giving masterclasses in Venice. I will conduct the orchestra at the third concert of the festival,” added Astana Opera conductor and artistic director of the festival, Abzal Mukhitdin.