Kazakhstan to open new airline routes in 2023

Kazakhstan continues to expand the geography of flights. This year, the country plans to open a number of new international routes, the Civil Aviation Committee reported. For example, among the new flights are services between Astana and the capital of Qatar, Aktau and Ankara, Astana and Baku, Shymkent and Dushanbe. These and other directions are intended for the period of spring-summer navigation, as was specified by the department. In addition to the opening of new international routes, the number of available flights is also expected to increase. More precisely, to Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, India, China, and the United Kingdom. The flights along the routes Astana – Bishkek, Aktau – Yerevan, Almaty – Samarkand and Shymkent – Kutaisi will be resumed as well.

“As for the opening of international routes, it is expected that this year we will launch about 13 new international flights, these are Kuala Lumpur-Almaty, Almaty-Medina, Aktau-Medina, Shymkent-Medina, and a number of other routes, which are planned to start both by the Kazakh airlines and the foreign airlines in 2023. In general, I would say that we have studied and reviewed all the risks, it is done in line with recommendations of international civil aviation organizations, and in order to develop competitiveness and reduce the cost of airline tickets,” said Timur Tlegenov, Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The department also noted that last year, new flights to seven countries were opened in ten directions with a frequency of 25 flights a week. It’s worth pointing out that Kazakhstan extended an open skies policy until the end of 2027.