Kazakhstan enters top three in medal standings of World University Games

Kazakhstan secured the third gold medal at the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games, which are taking place in the U.S. The Biathlon athletes won the award. They competed in the 10 kilometers sprint. Kazakhstan’s team was represented by Alexandr Mukhin, Kirill Bauer and Vadim Kurales, as well as Bekentay Turlubekov who claimed gold. Now Kazakhstan has three gold medals and one bronze, which places the country third in the medal standings. Japan is in first place, Finland comes second.