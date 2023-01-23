Open-air National Park on Bozok ancient settlement under construction near Astana

A fascinating journey back in time will be offered by an open-air museum. It will soon be established near Astana on the site of the ancient settlement of Bozok. Visitors of the museum will be able to get acquainted with the life, history, and cultural features of ancient nomads inhabiting Kazakhstan in the past. Find out more in the news story by our correspondent.

Zhenis Yermukanov, Correspondent:

“The ancient settlement represents four historical eras, including the Botai culture, the Bronze Age, the Early Iron Age, and the Golden Horde. The Bozok settlement is a real evidence of the formation and development of the steppe civilization. Its exact museum replica will soon be created there, the construction work is currently underway.”

The Bozok National Park will be reconstructed on an area of 412 hectares. The historical site is planned to be completely fenced in with an 18-meter high gate at the entrance. The total circumference of the entire National Park will be nine square kilometers.

“The archaeological site of the Bozok settlement will definitely turn into one of the main facilities. The construction of the settlement’s exact replica is the next important object. We are going to recreate the Bozok settlement, which will cover an area of 21 hectares and will be very close to the original. It is also planned to open a visitor centre representing an exposition on the Kazakh Khanate,” said Yerbolat Rakhmankulov, Chief Research Officer of the Bozok State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve.

Once the fence has been erected, the construction of places of worship and economic facilities located on the territory of the ancient settlement will begin. There will be used building materials that are as similar to the ancient ones as possible.

“The construction work is carried out very carefully, so that the machines and equipment do not damage anything, since it’s a historical place and every detail is of great importance,” added Alikhan Abildin, spokesperson for a contracting company.

A great number of exhibits have been found on the territory of the Bozok ancient settlement, demonstrating that the Great Steppe was renowned not only for the developed culture of nomads. A settled lifestyle evolved here as well. Besides, the caravan routes of the Great Silk Road passed along the settlement.

“The Kipchak era, the time of prosperity of the Golden Horde and the Kazakh Khanate, as well as the era of the Middle Ages. The traces of these four state formations were found by the researchers in the cultural layers of the settlement,” explained Kazhymurat Tolegenuly, researcher at the Bozok State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve.

The ancient settlement reconstruction and the construction of unique historical complexes will be implemented in four stages. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.