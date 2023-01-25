International road transport to be tracked by satellite navigation

International road transport will be monitored by satellite navigation. The Institute of Space Technique and Technology was designated as the national operator of the information system by a decree of the Kazakh government. The ISTT is the developer of an automated electronic transport tracking system called AIS Transit as well as the owner of the Kazakh patent, reports Kazinform. The data will be transmitted to the satellites by navigation seals. They will be installed on trucks and even trains. It is worth noting that the Transit system has already been tested within five national and international pilot projects. They were conducted jointly with Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Belarus, both on road and rail transport. According to the ISTT, the status of the national operator allows for improving work aimed at ensuring the legal turnover of goods and the transparency of cross-border cargo transportation.