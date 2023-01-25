Kazakhstan to adopt concept of physical culture and sports development

Kazakhstan will adopt the concept of physical education and sports. The relevant department is working on it. At a board meeting, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov said that particular attention will be given to the development of sports in rural areas. So, for example, quickly erectable modular sports facilities will be built in villages. Accessible infrastructure for physical education will be placed there, including sports grounds, running and cycling trails, hiking and equestrian routes. To this end, the ministry plans to conduct a large-scale inventory of the country’s specialized facilities and establish a unified register of sports infrastructure. Apart from that, the Artsport program will cover more than half a million children and teenagers this year. They will be able to attend classes and sections free of charge. The minister noted that local executive bodies have already allocated 86.7 billion tenge for this purpose. In general, Oralov emphasized that the current regulatory framework does not respond to the real needs of the industry, so it will be amended.

“The Ministry has begun work on amending legislative acts. As part of the draft law, it is planned to regulate issues on financing professional sports, to reduce teacher workload in sports schools from 24 to 18 hours per week, and more. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, “All our efforts should be directed to ensuring a safe and better life quality of the Kazakh people.” In this regard, we address issues of social support for athletes, coaches, creation of conditions for athletes with disabilities and other measures. The bill must be submitted to the Parliament by the end of the year,” Oralov said.