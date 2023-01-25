Results of ranking of universities for 2022 summed up in Kazakhstan

Kazakh universities actively cooperate with foreign educational organizations. 1.6 percent of domestic training programs were created as part of such a partnership. And more than three percent are focusing on a double degree diploma. The results of the ranking of university educational programs in 2022 were announced at the Central Communications Service. The experts also spoke about increasing opportunities for students to study at foreign universities as part of external academic mobility. Thus, 44 percent of graduates who took part in the educational competition studied abroad. 11 percent continued studying for a Master’s degree. The rating covers more than 2,000 educational programs, over 80,000 graduates, and 97 universities from all regions of the country.

“The rating is divided into three main sections, including the career potential of graduates, the quality of educational programs, and achievements of students. The rating results are available on the official website of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. This rating will certainly be helpful for university applicants and their parents, especially in choosing a university and a future career,” said Gulzat Kobenova, Chairperson of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Science and Higher Education.