Kazakhstan establishes National Council for Science and Technology under President

The National Council for Science and Technology under the President has been established in Kazakhstan. The Head of State signed the corresponding decree, approving the provisions and composition of the National Council. It comprises scientists and scholars representing priority areas of science and are internationally recognized. These are Nobel laureate and professor of physics and astrophysics at the Berkeley Center for Cosmological Physics George Fitzgerald Smoot III, along with Kazakh researchers working in the world's leading scientific centers. The Council will also include the government members in charge of implementing science, technology and innovation policy. Overall, the Council will improve the management of the country's national scientific system and make recommendations for the further development of state policy in the field of science and scientific and technological activities, as well as contribute to the adoption of promising and strategically important decisions in the science field.