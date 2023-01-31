Kazakhstan’s ‘Sergek’ video surveillance system launched in Uzbekistan

The Kazakh-developed Sergek video surveillance system will now ensure public and road safety in Uzbekistan, Export Insurance Company KazakhExport reports. The domestic project has already been introduced in Namangan, the second most populous city in the neighboring country after Tashkent. The smart device detects violations of speed limit, red light running, and road marking lines. Other countries have also become interested in the system, which is aimed at reducing road accidents and improving traffic discipline. The next goals are the markets of Central and Southeast Asia, as well as the regions of the Middle East and Africa. At the moment, Sergek cameras are installed in eight cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana, Oskemen, Almaty, Atyrau, Shymkent, Semei, Taraz and Turkistan.