TV and Radio Complex of President wins ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ at ‘White Bird’ film festival

The film of Serik Ibraim, director at the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, won the ‘Best Children's Documentary’ award at the All-Russian Film Festival ‘White Bird’, reports Kazinform. The movie ‘Happy Childhood’ was produced as part of the Year of Children held in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State in 2022. It focuses on children's leisure and participation of schoolchildren in creative and educational events and hobby clubs. The children in the documentary talk about their achievements and impressions and also share their plans for the future. The All-Russian Film Festival was held in Kazan on January 5 and 6. More than 300 participants presented their works there.