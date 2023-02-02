Share of ‘public services in 5 minutes’ to reach 90% in Kazakhstan

The implementation of the Digital Transformation Concept in Kazakhstan will raise the share of public services rendered in five minutes to 90 percent. It will also fully digitize the business processes of government agencies, increase the export of IT products and services to US$1.5 billion, and attract about one trillion tenge of investment within the Astana Hub International Technopark, according to the press service of the country’s Prime Minister. In addition, under the Concept, measures will be implemented to establish a regional digital hub in the country, further demonopolize the communications industry, comprehensively strengthen cyber security and create a framework for the development of artificial intelligence in healthcare, education, and civil security.