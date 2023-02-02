Head of State receives National Sports Association President Islambek Salzhanov

The fifth World Nomad Games 2024 should not be limited to national sporting events. During this large-scale international event, it is necessary to create conditions for the efficient use of small and medium-sized business opportunities, including in the areas of tourism, folk crafts, and services. Such an instruction was given by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the meeting with National Sports Association President Islambek Salzhanov. It bears noting that last September, the World Ethnosport Confederation unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to host the fifth World Nomad Games. According to Salzhanov, federations of such national sports as kokpar, zhamby atu, audaryspak, tenge ilu, baige, hunting with birds of prey, togyzkumalak, assyk atu, as well as traditional archery have come under the Association’s auspices. In addition, the state of the country’s national sports has been examined, and organizational work with individual national federations has already started.