Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan set to promote their culture and traditions overseas

The public foundations Otandastar and Vatandoshlar are planning to work together to develop culture and traditions of Kazakhs and Uzbeks. The parties signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation. The organizations of the two countries will cooperate to promote national values, languages and spiritual heritage overseas. The parties will join forces to protect the rights and interests of their compatriots residing abroad. According to the latest data, there are 3.5 million ethnic Kazakhs and three times as many Uzbeks living worldwide. To date, there are over 800,000 ethnic Kazakhs in neighboring Uzbekistan, and 600,000 Uzbeks residing in Kazakhstan.

“About 10 million of our compatriots live in different countries, latest figures show. We have contacted about 200 public organizations, and signed memorandums. More than 40 of these organizations are established in Kazakhstan, where most of our compatriots live. Of course, we understand this very well. We are ready to work together in order to strengthen the friendship between the countries,” said Odiljon Sattarov, Chairperson of the Vatandoshlar Public Foundation.

“As a result of this work, Uzbeks living in Kazakhstan and Kazakhs living in Uzbekistan will be able to get to know each other better and learn more about the history and customs of the nations. In addition, our organizations intend to continue their cooperation with various international associations. There will also be a partnership within the Organization of Turkic States. Then we plan to develop cooperation with other countries as Central Asian member states,” added Abzal Saparbekuly, President of the Otandastar Foundation.