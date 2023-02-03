Japanese culture exhibition held in Kazakh capital

The exhibition entitled ‘In Search of Divinity: Japan Art’ is being held in the Kazakh National Museum. It is aimed at introducing the main features of Japanese philosophy. The exposition displays about 50 exhibits unveiling the history of various periods of Japanese culture. For example, visitors can get acquainted with the table setting ceremony, to which people in Japan attach great importance. Apart from that, a variety of decorative and applied products and household items made of ceramics, bronze and bamboo are showcased at the museum. It bears noting that the exhibition is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

“The exhibits that are displayed here are interesting for their manufacturing technique and not just the informative nature. This is the unique style of Japanese art, which is able to convey a deep thought in a very concise and succinct way through divine objects you can’t take your eyes off,” said Leila Sarsembayeva, Director of fine objects gallery.