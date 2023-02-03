Space industry training consortium being established in Kazakhstan

A consortium for the training of space industry professionals is currently being created in Kazakhstan. It is planned to develop and commercialize breakthrough innovative technologies, as well as to promote the integration of educational processes with production. Apart from that, Gumilyov Eurasian National University will establish a new PhD program at the Space Engineering and Technology Department. This year, the Faculty of Physics and Technical Sciences launched two Master's degree programs in Aerospace Engineering and Remote Sensing Technologies. Besides, there are also plans to create a dissertation council for the purpose of training scientific personnel for the space sector of Kazakhstan, the press service of the university reports.