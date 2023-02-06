Kazakhstan enters top 10 Budget-Friendly Countries To Visit

Kazakhstan has entered the top 10 Budget-Friendly Countries To Visit. The ranking was compiled by the famous Curly Tales website. This is a food, travel, experiences and lifestyle content platform for digital nomads. For example, the authors advised tourists to visit Sharyn Canyon and enjoy its beautiful scenery. In addition to Kazakhstan, other countries such as Turkey, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, and Kenya were also included in the rating of low-cost destinations. It is worth mentioning that a popular British travel magazine had earlier published an article on the main tourist attractions in Kazakhstan.