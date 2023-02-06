Over one million proactive public services provided to Kazakh citizens in 2022

Over one million various proactive public services were provided to Kazakh residents last year, thus having grown twofold compared to 2021. Today there are 23 proactive public services rendered in the social and labor sphere, with the most demanded ones being the registration of the unemployed, the one-time and monthly state allowance granted and paid with the birth and care of a child, and other services. Apart from that, work on transforming and facilitating a number of other services is currently underway.