Pool of cybersecurity professionals to combat internet fraud created in Kazakh capital

A specially created pool is fighting cybercrime in Kazakhstan. It focuses on preventing and detecting fraudulent activities and operates under the Astana Police Department. The specialists of the cyber pool have undergone special training and know the operating procedures, according to the city's Criminal Police Department. According to the Department, the work of the pool would be conducted jointly with Interpol. It should be noted that 33 percent of crimes related to this type of fraud were solved in the capital in 2022.