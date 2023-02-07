Astana International Forum to be held on June 8-9

Participants of the Astana International Forum will seek solutions to key global challenges such as climate change, food shortage, and energy security. The event is to be held under the auspices of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kazakh capital on June 8-9, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is worth noting that the new dialogue platform is expected to bring together high-level delegates of foreign governments, international organizations, and business and scientific communities.