Kazakh influencers have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the first time. This year, four young Kazakh citizens will compete for the award of one of the world's most popular entertainment brands for children. Alina Kim, Amina Malgazhdar, Zhasmin Saideldinova, and Batyr are the nominees in the category 'Favorite Kazakh Influencer'. The winner will be announced on March 8.