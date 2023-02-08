Over 1,500 ethnic Kazakhs receive Kandas status since start of 2023

Over 1,500 ethnic Kazakhs have received the status of Kandas since the beginning of the year. More than half of those who returned to their historical homeland are from Uzbekistan, the rest moved from China, Russia, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and other countries. They mainly settled in the Almaty, Mangystau, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions, as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. Just over 20 percent of all Kandas people have a university degree, about 41 percent have vocational education, over 35 percent - secondary and about four percent have no education. It should be noted that over 1.1 million ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical homeland since 1991.