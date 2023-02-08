Exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of People’s Artist Biken Rimova opened in Astana

A traveling exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Biken Rimova, the People's Artist of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, was opened in Astana. The unique exhibits feature the life and creative journey of the great figure who embodied over 200 female characters both on stage and in cinema. The exposition of the Kazakh National Museum presents various awards, merits and photographs, as well as personal belongings such as performance costumes, jewelry, a belt and a handbag, hand knitted things and books written by Biken Rimova. Overall, about 100 exhibits were provided by the Biken Rimova Drama Theater and the Tynyshpayev regional museum of local history of the Zhetisu region.

“The exposition reveals the life and work of the great actress, as well as of her students and followers. The exhibition is expected to continue in the future as well. We are receiving proposals to organize it in different regions of the country. The exhibition will arrive at its final stop in the local history museum of the Zhetisu region, where the actress was born,” said Kulyash Issabekova, Deputy Director of the Tynyshpayev Museum of Local History of the Zhetisu Region.