Searching for snow leopard: zoologists to install camera traps in eastern Kazakhstan

A search for a snow leopard begins in Kazakhstan, and a series of scientific expeditions is planned to be held in the east of the country in the Katon-Karagay National Park from February to June. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the project is designed to preserve a group of rare animals in the Kazakh part of the Altai-Sayan ecoregion. In the course of the expeditions, zoologists and inspectors will be setting up camera traps at the areas of probable ounce presence, and also will be checking previously installed cameras. Besides that, the experts intend to collect the biological material of the snow leopard, which will enable them to carry out molecular genetic analysis and determine the gender, number of individuals, and, perhaps, their kinship. It is to note that three to six animals are known to live in the Katon-Karagay National Park.